Yeti (YETI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

YETI opened at $18.12 on Monday. Yeti has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

