Yogaworks (YOGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.67

Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on YOGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered Yogaworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Yogaworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.
About Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA)
YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.