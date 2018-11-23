Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,582.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,666. The company has a market cap of $236.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.83. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,657 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 479,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 427,215 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 835,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 331,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

