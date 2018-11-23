Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (AMT) to Announce $2.30 EPS

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. American Tower reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $15,400,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,053,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,613 shares of company stock valued at $54,127,476. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. 67,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $167.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply