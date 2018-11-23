Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (AMT) to Announce $2.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. American Tower reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $15,400,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,053,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,613 shares of company stock valued at $54,127,476. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. 67,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. American Tower has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $167.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

