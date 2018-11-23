Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%.

AGTC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 213,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.