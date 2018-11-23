Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%.

AGTC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 213,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply