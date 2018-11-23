Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CryoPort posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 55.44% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

CYRX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,041. The company has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.42. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

In other CryoPort news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $301,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 1,458,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,068 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 291,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CryoPort by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 264,743 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

