Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorp (CADE) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $7,537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry W. Powell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,103 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,233. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 229,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,447. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.