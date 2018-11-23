Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report $866.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.96 million to $871.80 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $840.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cross Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tesuji Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,593,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,404,000 after buying an additional 630,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,834,000 after buying an additional 499,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,049,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,547,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,456,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,189,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter.

ST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. 9,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,251. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

