Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to announce sales of $329.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.55 million. Dunkin Brands Group reported sales of $227.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.31.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $139,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $323,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $3,325,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,884. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

