Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In other Smartsheet news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,564.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 93,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,041. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

