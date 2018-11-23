Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,017. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

