Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $43.98 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $366,770.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,493 shares of company stock worth $7,287,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TriNet Group by 2,531.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in TriNet Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TriNet Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

