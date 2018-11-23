Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of UBX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,071. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 815,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,562,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

