Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce sales of $312.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.64 million and the lowest is $311.89 million. Virtusa posted sales of $263.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTU. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,630.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

