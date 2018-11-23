Zacks: Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,090,196.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,736.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,985,047 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after buying an additional 3,882,426 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,421,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,410,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 358,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 361,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 744,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.