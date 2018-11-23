Zacks: Brokerages Set $49.25 Price Target for Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $49.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.80 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 26 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consol Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

CEIX stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $996.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.77 million. Consol Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

