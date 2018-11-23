Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BancFirst (BANF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

BancFirst stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $134,819. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.