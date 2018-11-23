Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deere & Company (DE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Deere’s results will be impacted by the ongoing weakness in the agricultural sector. On top of this, it will bear the brunt of elevated expenses in fiscal 2018. Unfavorable impacts of raw material prices, higher freight cost, emissions costs, incentive compensation, voluntary separation expenses and pension, and OPEB expense remain headwinds. Also, acquisition cost and purchase accounting related to the Wirtgen buyout will dampen near-term earnings. Deere’s stretched valuation is also a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.39. 61,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

