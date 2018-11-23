Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Netlist (NLST) to Hold

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NASDAQ:NLST opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

