Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) to Sell

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.77. Novus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Catherine C. Turkel purchased 33,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $160,990.40. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 61,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,712 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.08% of Novus Therapeutics worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

