Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primo Water (PRMW) to Sell

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.90 million, a P/E ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Primo Water has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 43,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $857,781.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 148,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $3,000,322.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,410.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,412 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.6% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after buying an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 75.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 524,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after buying an additional 406,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 31.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 251,899 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

