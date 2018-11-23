Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Buy

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s enthralling growth trajectory is likely to continue after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter of 2018. The company also raised its 2018 earnings guidance. By enhancement of mid-scale brand and the acquisition of WoodSpring , as well as the transformation of the Comfort and Cambria brand, Choice Hotels is poised for growth. Earnings estimates for 2018 have been revised upward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. However, high cost of operations and competition remain concerns. Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2018 increased 7% year over year. Also, the hospitality industry is cyclical and a worsening of global economic conditions might in turn dent Choice Hotels’ revenues and profits.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

CHH stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $430,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $788,458.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,769.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,317. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 124.6% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,819,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 204.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 632,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 424,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 692.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,559 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,356,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

