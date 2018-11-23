Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endava (DAVA) to “Hold”

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.56.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $3,183,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $20,555,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $8,939,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

