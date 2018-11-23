Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo (GEVO) to Hold

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GEVO. ValuEngine downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Gevo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.64.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gevo by 254.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 404,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 4,086.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Gevo by 69.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

