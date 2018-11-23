Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trustmark (TRMK) to Hold

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.98. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 83.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trustmark by 729.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

