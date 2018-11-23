Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xcel Energy (XEL) to “Buy”

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have gained against the industry's decline. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The Colorado Energy Plan is approved, which will reduce carbon emission and increase renewable mix in the generation portfolio to 55% by 2026. Improving economic conditions in the company’s service territories continues to boost demand and customer count. However, Xcel Energy’s high debt level and increased O&M expenses are concerns, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio currently higher than the industry average.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

XEL stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

In related news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Casey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

