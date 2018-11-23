Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (MPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 34 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marine Products by 508.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter valued at $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marine Products by 82.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter valued at $352,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPX opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.47. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.66 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 38.58%. Equities analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.