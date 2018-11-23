Zacks: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Given $8.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group an industry rank of 176 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MUFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,483,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

