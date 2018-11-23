Zacks: Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given $25.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 230 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

