Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. BidaskClub raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Zagg from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Get Zagg alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 4,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zagg has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Zagg had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zagg news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,334.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.