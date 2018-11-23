Zagg (ZAGG) versus All-American Sportpark (AASP) Financial Survey

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Zagg shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Zagg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zagg has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All-American Sportpark has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zagg and All-American Sportpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zagg 0 1 4 0 2.80 All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zagg presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 93.12%. Given Zagg’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zagg is more favorable than All-American Sportpark.

Profitability

This table compares Zagg and All-American Sportpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zagg 6.00% 32.36% 15.74% All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -725.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zagg and All-American Sportpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zagg $519.49 million 0.56 $15.10 million $0.97 10.78 All-American Sportpark $2.02 million 1.04 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Zagg has higher revenue and earnings than All-American Sportpark.

Summary

Zagg beats All-American Sportpark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About All-American Sportpark

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated a golf center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

