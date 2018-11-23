Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.55. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $452,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $6,053,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,526,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,919,000 after purchasing an additional 601,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 698,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,585,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,330.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,176,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,870,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

