Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.06 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $67,163.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00006111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00127541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00191462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.08601671 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,423,000 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

