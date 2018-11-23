Zennies (ZENI) Price Tops $0.0003

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 44.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Zennies has a market cap of $261,689.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zennies has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Zennies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

