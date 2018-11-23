Zenswap Network Token Market Cap Reaches $59,592.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $59,592.00 and approximately $8,694.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00128369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00198217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.08607987 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,141,363,440 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.