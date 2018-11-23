Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.51

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.51. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 7530 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zion Oil & Gas by 766.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 2,522,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zion Oil & Gas by 433.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 483,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zion Oil & Gas by 239.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 211,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zion Oil & Gas by 132.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 167,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 248.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

