ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Trading Up 6.8%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,882,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,448,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $471.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 48,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.
