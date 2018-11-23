Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 180.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 1,089,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,654,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after purchasing an additional 344,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

