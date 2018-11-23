Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $23.83 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,779.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,575. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $160.54. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,084. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

