Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $25.52 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,112 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,480,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,495,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,032,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 726,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,850,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after acquiring an additional 540,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,415. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 4.25%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Keysight Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

