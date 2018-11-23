Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $39.04 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $39,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Paypal to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paypal from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 60,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,397. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $2,358,367.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,306.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,213 shares of company stock worth $34,392,948. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

