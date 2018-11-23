Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,869 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 118.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.08. 6,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,169. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.66.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

