-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weatherford International plc (WFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Weatherford International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Weatherford International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weatherford International will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weatherford International.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of WFT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 8,705,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,889,612. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $680.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas acquired 40,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 188,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter.

Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

