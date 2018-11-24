$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.94%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 94,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $2,932,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $126,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,330.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,899 shares of company stock worth $8,249,098. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brooks Automation by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Brooks Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 4.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 795,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

