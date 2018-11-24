$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $656,092.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,544.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,216 shares of company stock worth $952,615 in the last ninety days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

