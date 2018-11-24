$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sealed Air Corp (SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sealed Air by 364.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 911,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

