-$0.69 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.76). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65).

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 115,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,283. The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $885.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,048.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 287,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

