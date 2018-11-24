$0.97 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.96. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

SCSC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $958.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,689.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $583,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,967 shares of company stock worth $2,399,028. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

