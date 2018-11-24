$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.57 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

