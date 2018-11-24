$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $559,389.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,578.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,289 shares of company stock worth $6,401,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,756,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 229.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,527,000 after purchasing an additional 388,027 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 853,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,728. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $92.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

